The Otjozondjupa police on Tuesday called on the general public to assist in tracing the man linked to the murder of a 35-year-old woman at Grootfontein.

The Namibian Police Force’s spokesperson in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa said the suspect allegedly stabbed to death his girlfriend, Anastasia Nomiseb, at their house in the ‘Kap and Bou’ informal settlement Tuesday morning.

It is alleged that the two had a heated argument around 08h00.

Mbeha said it was during the quarrel that the suspect allegedly stabbed Nomiseb four times with a kitchen knife.

“We are now looking for the suspect who is on the run. He is light in complexion, of medium height and was last seen dressed in a blue overall,” she said.

Anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the suspect can contact the nearest police station.

The couple lived together and have two children aged two and four years.

Nomiseb’s next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency