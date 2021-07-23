NamPol GBV National Action Plan launched

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Friday launched its Gender-Based Violence (GBV) National Action Plan aimed at to enhanced policing efforts with a view to improve responsiveness, expedite investigations and accentuate collaborative and consultative interventions.

While launching the action plan at the police headquarters, NamPol Deputy Inspector General for Administration, Anna-Marie Nainda, said central Government saw it fit to direct all offices, ministries and or agencies to work together in the fight against and create awareness about GBV.

She said that this done to ensure the commitment, support and collaboration of all stakeholders and to reach-out to the public through educational programmes through the #Keep-Me Safe Campaign.

“The action plan will also add value to services that NamPol is offering, such as customer care when dealing with members of the public, at charge offices, and community affairs offices strive to be proactive at all times and not be reactive to crime reports,” said Nainda.

She added the action plan will also target the number of GBV awareness or education that should be conducted during each month and quarter, operations targeting the number of operations that should be conducted by each region, monthly and quarterly training targeting the number of members that should be trained per quarter on GBV investigations and investigations targeting the percentage of cases that should be finalised.

She added that monthly reports will be expected by the Office of the Inspector-General for monitoring and evaluation of the action plan, and it will be done to ensure that the plan serves its intended purpose and to also to address the loopholes promptly as they get identified.

Source: Namibia Press Agency