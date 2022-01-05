NamPol issue traffic fines worth over N.dollars 3 million during the festive season

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has issued traffic summonses worth N.dollars 3 372 175 to traffic offenders from the inception of the festive season on 17 November to 26 December 2021.

NamPol Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, in a media statement on Monday said the fines were issued to 3277 drivers for not complying with the traffic rules.

This, she highlighted include a total of 197 vehicles that were suspended after they were found to be unroadworthy, while 162 vehicles were issued with courtesy notifications.

‘A total of 29 744 drivers were screened for alcohol, of which 75 drivers were detained for driving a motor vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol or liquor. This includes 25 132 male drivers and 4612 female drivers,’ said Shikwambi.

She also said, prevailing violations reported so far ranges from unlicensed drivers, unlicensed vehicles, overspeeding, inconsiderate driving, failure to comply with road traffic signs or markings, failure to wear seatbelts as well as drunk and driving.

She added that there were 371 road accidents recorded which have decreased by 12 per cent compared to 411 accidents recorded in 2020, while recorded fatalities increased by six per cent to 89 compared to 87 recorded in 2020.

Recorded injuries are totaling 716, with a decrease of 13 per cent compared to 834 recorded in 2020.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency