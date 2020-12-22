NamPol Khomas commander hospitalised after positive COVID-19 test

The Commander of the Namibian Police Force in the Khomas Region, Commissioner Joseph Shikongo, has been hospitalised after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Shikongo confirmed to Nampa on Tuesday that he had been admitted to a local hospital and is recovering well.

“I had a COVID-19 attack and it is not a secret. I tested positive but I want to assure the Khomas residents that I am recovering well and I am in charge in terms of command and control. We are getting there,” he said.

By Tuesday, Namibia had recorded a total of 19 629 COVID-19 confirmed cases, of which 3 128 were active.

Source: Namibia Press Agency