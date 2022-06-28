NamPol leadership pays tribute to Ludik

High ranking members of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) leaders joined the family in mourning the death of forensic expert, Dr Paul Ludik, who died in Windhoek last week at the age of 61.

Ludik was a prominent forensic scientist and the former director of the Namibian Police Forensic Science Institute (NPFSI).

NamPol Inspector General, Sebastian Ndeitunga, said Ludik was the best scientist the country had, as he amplified the standard of forensic science and medicine in Namibia.

“Ludik’s demise is a great loss to the Namibian police and the entire forensic department,” he told Nampa on Sunday, lauding him as the pioneer and brain-child of the institution, who was also responsible for its capacity building.

“His legacy continues with us. He is the hero who made history in practicing laboratory science, and I am fortunate to have worked closely with him, and will never forget his immense contribution,” added Ndeitunga.

Ndeitunga’s sentiments were echoed by current NPFSI Head, Commissioner Nelius Becker, who said Ludik would be remembered for being an “all-rounder” in the forensic science field, where he was necessitated to acquire skills to ensure the mandate of the NPFSI was carried out despite the limited budget and human resources.

“His tenacity, inquisitiveness, intelligence, humble and helpful

personality and vast knowledge in the chemistry and forensic science fields are waypoints in his career spanning from 1995,” he said.

He recalled Ludik’s vast knowledge in the Chemistry, Toxicology and Forensic Sciences field, which he described as extraordinary and that he could easily recite chemical compositions and scientific reactions on the spot, without consulting sources.

To immortalise Ludik, Becker proposed the naming of the current NPFSI campus after him to honour his contribution to the field.

“Dr Ludik will be missed dearly by all staff at the NPFSI and police members. He was not only a colleague but a good friend and his death is unfortunate and will be felt for years to come,” added Becker.

“We have lost a genius, a mentor, an educator, not only to the force, but the whole Namibia,” NamPol spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi told Nampa in her contribution to the tributes for the late scientist.

She told Nampa that Ludik was an expert on forensic science and played an instrumental role in the field

Source: The Namibian Press Agency