NamPol promotes 202 officers in ||Kharas

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) ||Kharas regional commander, Commissioner David Indongo said the force promoted 202 officers in the region.

Indongo said of those promoted 130 are male and 72 female.

Indongo while addressing a police parade here on Friday said his office submitted a total number of 332 names to the office of the inspector general for possible promotions.

“Unfortunately some have fallen out, we do not promote people randomly, we should remember that promotion happens when there are resources especially financial resources. The other thing is that there should be a vacant position, moreover a crucial position, we cannot promote everyone at the same time,” he said.

He added that for a member to be promoted he or she should meet the requirements which among others include that that certain member has no criminal or departmental case pending against them and how long a member has been in a certain rank plays a role too.

Indongo said those promoted range from inspector, sergeant class 1 and 2 and warrant officer class 1 and 2.

“This is not the end of the world, do not lose hope, some of us to reach where we are now, it took 29 years for me and I have been in the force for 30 years, some of you consider yourself lucky to be in those ranks,” stressed Indongo.

The regional commander said last year the force promoted 60 members.

The region has about 650 police officers of which 47 are new recruits that completed their police training in September this year.

Source: Namibia Press Agency