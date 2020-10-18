NamPol record two attempted rape cases involving minors

The Namibian Police Force have recorded two attempted rape cases involving minors over the weekend, its Weekend Serious Crime report indicates.

The report availed to Nampa on Sunday said an attempted rape case was opened against a 35-year-old male suspect in Windhoek on Friday after he allegedly pulled a 12-year-old girl inside the toilet and almost raped her at a residence in Sagues Mbaha street in Nama location. The mother observed the incident and alerted the police, it added.

According to the report another attempted rape case involving an eight-year-old boy was reported at Outjo.

“It is alleged that the suspect found the victim at their house and told him ‘he would rape him.’ The victim, hearing this ran away but the suspect chased and caught up with him, held him on the throat and threw him to the ground and pulled his pants down,” the report reads.

The victim screamed for help and a woman came to his rescue him when she hit the suspect who was still holding on to the victim with stones, it added.

The suspect was seriously injured and taken to the Outjo state hospital from where he transferred to Windhoek for further treatment. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination where a doctor certified that there was no penetration.

Police investigations in both matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency