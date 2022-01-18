NamPol seize drugs worth over N.dollars 300 000

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) have seized illicit drugs countrywide with a street value of over N.dollars 300 000 during the month of December last year.

In a media statement on Monday, NamPol spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said cannabis accounted for most of the drugs as police seized 32 238 kilograms valued at N.dollars 322 380.

“About 352 Mandrax tablets were seized valued at N.dollars 42 240, two grams of cocaine powder valued at N.dollars 1 000, about 46 units of crack cocaine valued at N.dollars 4 600, six capsules of MDMA and 41 LSD stickers valued at N.dollars 720 as well as an amount of N.dollars 4 920, were all seized,” she said.

A total number of 132 suspects were arrested in connection with the drugs of which 119 are Namibians, one Angolan, one German, one South African, nine Zambians and one Zimbabwean national.

“Dealing with drugs remains a huge concern in our societies and hence the police continue to encourage the public to desist from using these substances, moreover to report especially the drug dealers or any suspicion of drug-related matters,” stressed Shikwambi.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency