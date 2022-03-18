NamPol to conduct operation on national roads this long weekend

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol)’s traffic division on Wednesday announced its plan to conduct intensified road patrols and set up roadblocks on the B1 and B2 national roads, this long weekend.

The Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga in a media statement on Tuesday said the operation, to run from Friday until Monday, is aimed at mitigating accidents over the long weekend.

The police force’s traffic division will work with other law enforcement officers from the various municipalities, as well as with the Roads Authority.

“Besides patrols, we also want to see to it that there will be enough visibility of the law enforcement officers on our national roads with a plan to save lives and maintain law and order for motorists intending to travel for the Independence long weekend,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ndeitunga stated that the same operation will be conducted from 15 to 18 April when Namibians break for the Easter holiday, as well as from 02 to 06 May 2022, during the commemoration of Cassinga Day and when schools go on a midterm break.

“From 12 June until 25 July 2022, when the public and private schools break for a holiday, the police will be back as well,” he said.

He noted that apart from enforcing the law, the traffic officers will educate motorists about the dangers of speeding, overtaking negligently, overloading, operating unroadworthy vehicles and also driving without valid documents.

Traffic fines payable at magistrate’s courts will also be issued on the spot for offenders, Ndeitunga said.

Possible arrests in cases of drunk driving or in violation of serious traffic rules and regulations will be carried out by the police without fear or favour, he added.

“In some parts of the country it might be raining, therefore motorists must be mindful of the wet and slippery roads,” Ndeitunga cautioned.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency