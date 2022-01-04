NamPol to meet with club owners over COVID-19 regulations non-adherence

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) plan to meet with club owners this week to discuss COVID-19 regulations and adherence, as the majority of them do not follow the rules, Deputy Inspector General, Major General Joseph Shikongo has said.

Shikongo made the announcement following an eight hour long crime prevention operation in Windhoek on Friday.

The deputy inspector general stressed that the majority of club owners in Windhoek are not adhering to the regulations such as keeping gatherings at 200 as aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“How much longer should we allow people to break the regulation in the presence of the law enforcement, there is a need for NamPol and club owners to have a conversation because we cannot have 3 000 people gathering as witnessed during the operation. COVID-19 is serious and people are not respecting the law at all,” stressed Shikongo.

He further noted there is need for NamPol to scrutinise the Liquor Act to ensure that recommendations are suitable for club operations amidst COVID-19 amongst others.

“Maybe there are some areas where we need to change and come up with new recommendations in the Act that speaks to our current norms, and police officers especially those in the crime prevention operation are the right people to come up with the references,” he noted.

Shikongo also called on the political leadership of Khomas Region to join NamPol in similar crime prevention operations, noting that there is a need for such partnership to ensure that political leaders experience what is happening on the ground and be guided rightfully when making decisions benefiting communities.

“We want political leaders and those dealing with COVID-19 regulations to join us in these operations and witness what is on the ground so that collective applicable decisions are made,” he said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency