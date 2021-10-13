NamPost employees demonstrate against unfair labour practices

NamPost employees, through their union, the Namibia Public Workers Union (NAPWU), on Tuesday demonstrated against unfair labour practices, ranging from the recruitment of unqualified managers, discrimination and the company’s refusal to increase their salaries.

The employees, during the demonstration in Windhoek, handed over a petition to the company’s board chairperson Simeon Amunkete, containing various demands that should be dealt with within seven working days.

NAPWU representative Lesley Mosegedi, who spoke on behalf of the employees said, the company has failed to address employees’ issues that have been raised for the past few years, such as employees being recruited on a contract basis for a long period of time without benefits, employees acting in certain positions for too long without acting allowances whilst others are receiving an acting allowance.

‘NamPost is wasting money on consultancy whilst we have capable managers and is outsourcing some services that can be carried out by the employees especially at courier services,’ said Mosegedi.

Employees, he added are also demanding the removal of the company’s Chief Executive Officer Festus Hangula with immediate effect, and the company should also consider increasing the workers’ salaries by 5.1 per cent and not the 1.5 per cent the company is offering.

‘NamPost should consult workers and their labour union before implementing policies, and should address the abnormalities in salary scales. We demand a total review of the performance management system contract and alignment to core functions and job description of employees,’ stated Mosegedi.

Should NamPost fail to address the workers’ grievances within seven working days, they will have no other option but to seek an audience with the line ministry or refer the matter to the labour court, he warned.

Amunkete, while receiving the petition, told the employees that he will share their grievances with his fellow board members and the company’s management for discussion.

He encouraged employees not to lose hope because the company still negotiating with NAPWU regarding salary increment.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency