NamPower makes donation towards COVID-19

NamPower on Wednesday donated water tanks, toilets and sanitisers valued at N.dollars 2.5 million to informal settlements in the country to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Handing over the donation, NamPower Managing Director, Simson Haulofu, said NamPower as a responsible corporate citizen is supporting government’s efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus and has mobilised much-needed resources that include 28 water tanks, 154 toilets and 40 (25litres per container) sanitisers for the benefit of vulnerable communities in the informal settlements.

Haulofu said most of the donated materials 44 toilets and 20 (2500 litres each) water tanks have already been dispatched to the informal settlements of Vyf Rand, Oshetu Number 2 & 3, Saamstaan and Vergenoeg in Okahandja.

Other 30 toilets and eight (10 000 litres per tank) water tanks were dispatched to coastal towns in the Erongo region. The remaining 80 toilets and 40 (25 litres each) sanitisers were handed over on Tuesday to informal settlements in Windhoek.

Receiving the donations, Urban and Rural Development Minister, Erastus Uutoni said while recognising the reality of the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the donation came at the right time to assist the regional and local authorities to comply with some sets of regulations mainly that of access to water for handwashing and provision of sanitizers.

Uutoni directed that the materials are allocated to the majority in need.

“Now that we are receiving these materials, you have to clearly identify overcrowded areas where there is no water and no toilets so that you can put water tanks and toilets to be used by people,” said Uutoni.

He further encouraged that regional and local authorities educate the communities to own the donated toilets and water tanks and to show care at all times.

Source: Namibia Press Agency