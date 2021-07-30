NamPower’s Haulofu sees off Paralympians

NamPower Managing Director, Kahenge Simson Haulofu on Friday bade farewell to the Namibian Paralympic Committee (NPC) team bound for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games in Japan.

In his remarks at the ceremony here, Haulofu called on athletes to go and compete well and fly the Namibian flag high at the global showpiece.

“Don’t forget that you are going to meet athletes from different countries and I am urging you to keep your masks on when you move around the streets of Japan to avoid contracting COVID-19,” cautioned Haulofu who also reiterated the power utility’s support to Disability Sports Namibia.

Haulofu added that he is optimistic Team Namibia will perform to its best and has no doubt that they will bring gold medals back home.

Meanwhile, Namibia’s team coach Letu Hamholo said the athletes are currently very fit and are determined to produce good results as they have prepared very well.

Team Namibia will travel to Tokyo, Japan on 05 August 2021 for their final preparations. The Paralympic Games are slated for 25 August to 06 September 2021.

Three athletes will represent Namibia in track events – Lahja Ishitile and her guide Sydney Kamuaruume will compete in T11, 200 metres (m), 400m and long jump, Ananias Shikongo and his guides Even Tjivu and Sem Shimanda will compete in T11 100m and 400m while Johannes Nambala will compete in T13, 100m and 400m.

The officials are Hamholo as team coach, Julia Halweedo as the team physiotherapist and Michael Hamukwaya (secretary-general) of NPC.

Other members of Team Namibia who will depart for Tokyo, Japan on 14 August 2021 are Memory Kahlari (team administrator), Nicklause Nghumono (chef de mission) and Hesron Kapanga (sport journalist).

