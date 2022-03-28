NamRa imposes moratorium on provisional taxpayer refund claims

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRa) on Thursday resolved to impose a three-month moratorium on the tax refund claims for individual provisional taxpayers, immediately after it unearthed a suspected syndicate scam at the agency.

NamRa, in a media statement on Thursday, stated that the moratorium is imposed with immediate effect until 30 June 2022 in order for it to determine the extent of the scam and its real impact on the public purse.

The moratorium excludes tax refund claims of individual taxpayers and on Value Added Tax (VAT), since they are not affected, and thus processing on these types of refund claims will continue at the NamRa offices across the country, said the statement.

The revenue agency further explained that this scam is related to the tax refund claims which had been submitted by the individual provisional taxpayers.

It noted that the trend which was used to commit this fraud was that the individual taxpayers’ profiles would be changed (mostly with the assistance of the taxpayer representatives or bookers) for their profiles to become a provisional taxpayer associated to the taxpayers’ earning incomes from other sources, additional to their employment like from the farming activities.

“Indications are that several role players might have been involved, and although it is possibly premature, we cannot rule out the active participation of our staff-members in the scam,” reads the statement.

An estimated N.dollars 15 million appears to have been claimed through it, said NamRa.

Consequently, NamRa has already opened criminal cases against some identified suspects in this fraud, and it encourages those people who might have unwittingly benefited from the scam to also engage with NamRa in order to aid the ongoing investigations in exposing the true masterminds

Source: The Namibian Press Agency