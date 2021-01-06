The Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) on Wednesday announced that it will close the water supply at Keetmanshoop as water levels in its terminal reservoir are low.

NamWater in a statement said the water supply would be shut off at 20h00 on Wednesday in efforts to save the water left in the reservoir. It said higher lying areas in the town will however start experiencing problems before 20h00.

It said the terminal reservoir was at 30 per cent with an outflow of 240 cubic meters per hour. Residents were requested to ensure that they make provision for emergency water for drinking and household purposes.

A water tanker would be availed to assist with water supply as might be needed by residents.

The statement said the supply from the purification plant is limited due to the high turbidity of the water, caused by the severe flooding and the amount of mud and silt deposited at the Naute dam wall.

Keetmanshoop’s water supply is sourced from the Naute Dam, where water levels stood at 96 per cent on Wednesday following heavy rains.

Earlier NamWater said it was desludging to try and get rid of the mud around the inlet pipes at the dam which feed the purification plant.

“This might take some time and result in the fact that the terminal reservoir supplying the town gets too low. Residents are encouraged to use water sparingly until the problem has been resolved,” added the statement.

NamWater could not say when the water would be turned back on.

Source: Namibia Press Agency