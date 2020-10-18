NamWater announces water supply hours to Northern regions

NamWater on Saturday said the water utility will sent out trucks at different times of the day to provide water directly to the sensitive areas such as hospitals and schools in the Oshana, Ohangwena and Oshikoto regions.

This follows its (NamWater) recent announcement that the said northern regions will be under water supply interruption as from 16 -26 October due to the company’s pumps at Calueque dam in Angola which broke down a week ago.

Its spokesperson, Johannes Shigwedha in a media statement issued on Saturday said the trucks will be available at 05h00 to 08h00, 13h00 to 15h00 and 18h00 to 20h00.

He however cautioned that during the hours when water is open, far away areas from the water source such as Omuthiya and Omutsegonime may not receive water.

“We ask our customers to be patient with us, while we wait for water to reach Oshakati through the canal,” Shigwedha stated.

The pumps were repaired by Monday, however during the repairing period the canal water was used up, he noted, adding that although the company has resumed pumping the water, it will take days before reaching Oshakati purification plant and the far away places.

NamWater, he said, will also need extra days to fill up the dam at Oshakati with purified water before resuming the distribution of clean water throughout the three regions.

Source: Namibia Press Agency