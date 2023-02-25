NamWater to ration water supply in north

The Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) will ration water supply from 07-10 March 2023 due to upgrading of the raw water pumps at the Oshakati Water Treatment Plant and distribution system.

In a notice for stakeholders and customers in the Oshana, Ohangwena and Oshikoto regions on Friday, NamWater states that the rationing of water supply will take place between 22h00 to 05h00 during the four-day period.

This is necessary to build up reserve capacity to sustain supply to critical customers, it said.

“NamWater will monitor the situation closely and will advise again on further measures as may become necessary,” it added.

The water utility said rationing times may be shortened depending on the water consumption during this period.

“Should there be critical needs at essential services centres, such as hospitals and clinics, stakeholders may contact the area manager for operations, as well as the schemes superintendents, for possible water delivery arrangement through water tankers to critical institutions,” NamWater said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency