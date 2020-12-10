Nandi-Ndaitwah awarded honorary doctorate by University of Dar es Salaam

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was on Tuesday awarded an honorary doctorate (Honoris Causa) by the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

A media statement issued by the Director of Information and Research in the Ministry of International Relations, Bertha Amakali on Wednesday said the honorary doctorate was awarded to Nandi-Ndaitwah in recognition of her contribution to the welfare of Namibians, Africans and the worldwide community in her role as a freedom fighter, leader and defender of human rights.

“This honorary doctorate adds to a long list of qualifications attained by the deputy prime minister over the years. She obtained a certificate in General English with study skills and English for Commerce from the Edinburgh Language foundation, a postgraduate diploma in public management from Glasgow College of Technology, a diploma in international relations from the University of Keele and a Master’s Degree of Arts in Diplomatic studies respectively,” the statement said.

It further said Nandi-Ndaitwah’s political career started in 1966 when she joined Swapo at age 14, after which she served at different levels in the party. Her political and diplomatic efforts led to various ministerial appointments including in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from 2005 to 2010, Ministry of Environment and Tourism from 2010 and 2012, Ministry of Foreign affairs from 2012 to 2015 and Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation from 2015 until present, as well as being appointed deputy prime minister.

The University of Dar es Salaam awarded the honorary doctorate as part of its 50 year anniversary celebrations.

Source: Namibia Press Agency