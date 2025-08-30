15 Oil Refineries Operate in Afghanistan



Kavango west: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Friday questioned Acting Executive Director in the agriculture ministry, Ben Haraseb, about a consultancy firm allegedly paid N.dollars 4 million to assist in integrating former Agribusdev staff into the ministry. Nandi-Ndaitwah raised the matter during her familiarisation visit to the Sikondo Green Scheme in the Kavango West Region, where she was welcomed by staff and the regional leadership.





According to Namibia Press Agency, during her familiarisation visits to four green schemes in the two Kavango regions from Thursday to Friday, affected workers expressed concern over the prolonged delay by the ministry in resolving their employment status. Speaking on behalf of green scheme workers in the two regions, Marianne Shiyambi informed the President that since the dissolution of Agribusdev they had been left in the dark about their future. She mentioned that conflicting updates over the years, including reports in early 2024 about a consultancy firm’s involvement, had yielded no results.





Shiyambi revealed that a letter sent to the Prime Minister’s Office by them in August this year regarding the issue also received no response. She highlighted their poor working conditions, such as housing and transport allowances of N.dollars 176 and N.dollars 133, which have remained unchanged since 2015. She questioned how workers could afford significant purchases with such allowances and stressed concerns over job security and lack of recognition.





Sikondo Farm Manager, Maxwell Nghidinwa, echoed these concerns, saying low morale and anxiety were affecting workers’ productivity and mental health. Meanwhile, the President questioned Haraseb on when the consultancy was hired. He initially responded that it was in May, before changing his response to June. When asked what had happened since 2021, Haraseb cited legislative challenges and the ministry’s request for legal assistance from the Attorney General.





Nandi-Ndaitwah, who appeared agitated, instructed Agriculture Minister, Inge Zaamwani, to take charge of the matter, criticising the prolonged inaction. She emphasized the urgency of resolving the issue, pointing out the suffering endured by the workers and questioning how the situation would be perceived if roles were reversed.

