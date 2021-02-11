Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO), Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has encouraged employees in her ministry to implement cost saving measures in their work place.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, while addressing the management and staff members of her ministry at the first general meeting for the year on Thursday, said in view of the economic outlook provided by Ministry of Finance, which according to her highlighted the economic downturn with the total revenue projected to be at a lower level in 2021/2022, compared to the current financial year, all offices, ministries and agencies were directed to devise cost cutting measures to reduce expenditure.

She said as such, her ministry has considered the various economic classifications to heed to this call, including reviewing the operational structure of the headquarters and the missions, and to re-align priorities to do more with less.

Nandi-Ndaitwah added that these measures will inadvertently affect certain economic classifications which include reducing operational costs at the missions and at headquarters.

In view of the budgetary constraints facing the ministry, she encouraged staff members to make use of information communication technology to reduce the use of paper and printing facilities as cost-saving measures.

Similarly, Nandi-Ndaitwah told the staff members to minimise the use of telephones for personal use emphasising that they are to be reserved strictly for work purposes.

“The unnecessary use of company assets that result in wastage of resources, such as unauthorised trips with government vehicles, should be avoided at all costs,” she added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also sensitised staff to implement the basic measures that lead to undue usage of utilities, such as ensuring that electronic equipment in the offices, computers, air conditioners, lights and taps are duly switched off and closed prior to leaving the office.

Furthermore, the minister encouraged staff to focus on personal growth through signing up for studies and professional development by taking up opportunities as they arise, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for personal development, with the changing landscape in the world of work.

Source: Nampa