Nangolo donates homestead for permanent royal palace

Chairperson of Ondonga Traditional Authority (OTA) Council Vilho Kamanya announced that the new leader of Ondonga Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo has offered his personal homestead to be turned into a permanent royal house.

Kamanya, the former Oshikoto regional governor, made the announcement during President Hage Geingob's first visit to Nangolo's homestead at Onambango village in the Oshana Region's Uukwiyuushona Constituency here on Saturday.

Nangolo is the 18th traditional head of the OTA, following his coronation in June last year. He succeeded his uncle, Immanuel Kauluma Elifas who died also last year in March at the age of 86 after presiding over the Ondonga community since 1975.

Elifas used his private homestead at Onamungundo in the Oshikoto Region's Olukonda Constituency as the Ondonga palace, which has now become a property of his family after his death.

Kamanya said Nangolo, after surrendering his homestead and once it is expanded and developed into a royal house to the Ondonga customary, will construct his new personal residence elsewhere.

This is being done for us not to have always a new-established palace when new Omukwaniilwa is installed, Kamanya told those present.

According to him, Ondonga community has already started gathering materials needed for the expansion of their new palace.

Kamanya has at the same time appealed to both Oshana governor Elia Irimari and his counterpart Henock Kankoshi of the Oshikoto Region to facilitate creation of access to the new palace by a tarred road.

