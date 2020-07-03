Nangolo Mbumba launches the affordable housing initiative for ultra-low-income earners residing

Vice President Nangolo Mbumba yesterday launched the affordable housing initiative for ultra-low-income earners residing in the informal settlements of Windhoek.

The launch took place at the Havana Proper informal settlement and also served as the groundbreaking ceremony, which marked the start of construction.

The project is an initiative of the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, Windhoek Municipality, National Housing Enterprise and Shack Dwellers Federation, who are tasked to oversee the project’s success and ensure that it delivers 200 houses by November 2020 during phase one and 400 by June 2021 during phase two.

Mbumba said the housing model seeks to provide housing to the poor by keeping the costs of labour and material at a minimum.

“It is therefore not by accident, but a deliberate approach that we are here in one of the informal settlements in Windhoek to witness the launch of a project aimed at assisting our country’s men and women who reside in these settlements and who are without proper shelter,” said Mbumba.

A basic shelter of 22 square meters will cost N.dollars 91 264, while a core one-bedroom house of 32 square meters will cost N.dollars 103 752. A core two-bedroom house of 45 square meters will cost N.dollars 166 960.

Source: Namibia Press Agency