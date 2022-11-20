Nangolo passes boxing test against Ncube

Flame ‘Special One’ Nangolo was on Saturday night crowned the African Boxing Union (ABU) Super featherweight champion after beating Zimbabwean boxer Ndondo “The Black Hammer” Ncube on points.

The boxers exchanged blows at the AC Boxing Promotions bonanza held at the NamPower Convention Centre.

Nangolo who has a record of eight fights and eight wins met a tougher opponent Ncube who also holds a record of eight fights, five wins and three defeats.

The ‘Special One’ started the fight strongly but began to tire as the fight went on with his hard-hitting opponent coming into the fight landing hard punches and gaining points on the scorecard.

The Zimbabwean boxer who meant business on the day gave the Namibian his first real test of boxing as he pushed him around for 12 rounds and needed the judge’s scorecard to decide the winner.

After 12 rounds of boxing, all three judges scored the fight in Nangolo’s favour 111-117, 112-116 and 110-118.

In an interview with Nampa after the fight, Nangolo said he had one of the toughest opponents but his skills won him the fight.

“Winning this fight shows that I have the talent to compete with the best in the world. This title and win will probably take us into the top 40 in the world ranking and the start of good things,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ncube told this agency that Nangolo is a good fighter and will go far with dedication and commitment.

“This young boy is talented and today he pushed me throughout the fight as I was on the defence most of the time to avoid being knocked out. I am happy for him as I gave it my all but it was not good enough for the day,” Ncube said.

Other fighters featured on the night’s scorecard saw Alfeus “Mosquito” Shaanika beat one of the toughest debutants Stefanus Josua Kakolo on points after six rounds of boxing in their junior welterweight category.

The lightweight category saw Johannes Andreas beat Steven Shilombeleni while Ruaan Rispel beat Alweendo Nicanor after six rounds of boxing.

The featherweight category saw Petrus Salomon beat Shanyangange Shanyangange after six boxing rounds. In the heavyweight category, Kavango East’s finest Sirongo Kasera registered his first boxing defeat after losing to Shitana Kareb after six bouts of boxing.

