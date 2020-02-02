Nankudu mortuary needs facelift

Staff members at the Nankudu District Hospital as well as members of the public continue to complain about the hospital's mortuary that is in a bad state.

A worker at the mortuary Nzamene Mukuve told Nampa on Sunday that the mortuary was old and close to 30 years old as it was built in 1990.

Cabinet doors are broken and do not close properly and the freezer boxes are not cooling the bodies to standard thus resulting in a foul smell from the mortuary, he explained.

The mortuary he further explained has a six-tier cabinet meaning it can accommodate six bodies however most of the time the mortuary accommodates more than six bodies.

Members of the public have to at times travel 120 kilometers to the Rundu State Hospital to take the bodies of their loved ones there.

The Nankudu District Hospitals' mortuary is the biggest compared to the Nkurenkuru Health Centre's mortuary that is only a three-tier a well as the health center at Mpungu.

Currently, the Nkurenkuru health center's mortuary is not working as they are all served by the Nankudu mortuary.

Mukuve said the facility needs an urgent facelift as members of the public are also complaining about costs they have to spend just to travel to Rundu and back.

The Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services Ben Nangombe said the ministry recently met with the Roman Catholic Health Service under whom the Nankudu hospital falls who brought the issue to his attention.

He said during the meeting held last week it was discussed that steps be taken to have the mortuary fixed.

Nangombe said the ministry will have to follow the procurement process to have service providers submit quotations soon.

Source: Namibia Press Agency