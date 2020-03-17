Nanso calls for more COVID-19 information campaigns

The Namibian National Students organizations (NANSO) welcomes the decision by President Hage Geingob to call off the 30th indepdence celebration among others as preventative measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The decision by the Head of State to call off indepence celebrations came after a Romanian couple who arrived in the country on 11 March 2020, tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press statement issued by the students organisation on Monday, NANSO President Simon Taapopi said, there's a concern of misinformation on various social media platforms and called on government and relevant Stakeholders to run information campaigns to counter the spread of misinformation and fearmongering which casues panic and fear among Namibians.

'Fear and panic decenters citizens and may make them vulnerable to becoming victims of irrationality and even scams,' said Taapopi.

He urged members of the public to continue applying preventative measures as directed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

These measures include washing of hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitisers, maintaining at least one meter distance away from anyone showing symptoms such as coughing, sneezing and difficulty breathing.

Taapopi further called on students and learners to use the holiday productively.

Source: Namibia Press Agency