Nanso partially satisfied with increase in Grade 12s qualifying for tertiary education

Namibia National Students' Organisation (Nanso) expressed their satisfaction with the increased amount of grade 12 who qualify for admission to tertiary institutions in 2019.

A total number of 10 511 full-time candidates who sat for the 2019 Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) Ordinary and Higher Level examinations will compared to 9 524 in 2018.

A total of 61 137 candidates, comprising of 24 932 full-time and 36 205 part-time candidates, registered for the 2019 NSSC ordinary level examinations.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, Nanso Secretary General Efraim Paulus said the increase signifies progress and improvement within the education sector which was contributed by the scholars as well as the teachers.

However, Nanso's concerns remains with the question whether all these learners will have access to tertiary education and funding to further their studies.

We have more students who need to enrol (into universities and colleges) for higher education and that means we should ensure that all these learners get a place and that they are funded if they do not have any, Paulus said.

He also agrees with the Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka for a need for a national conference on english to assess the poor performance in the country and added that the requirement for english should be removed in universities.

We should do away with that requirement of english and harmonise it especially in university so that students are not held back from entering university after finishing high school, Paulus said.

Paulus also noted that the poor performance of the Khomas Region was due to laissez-faire in the learners and teachers' attitudes.

When we as an organisation [Nanso] want to engage with the learners and teachers there is a lack of ownership and interest in the education process, Paulus added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency