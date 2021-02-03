Nanso pays homage to Abraham Iyambo

The Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) on Tuesday paid homage to the late former Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Dr Abraham Iyambo.

The late minister, who is remembered for his unique approach to leadership and his contributions to the Namibian education sector, died on 02 February 2013. He was born on 02 February 1961.

In commemorating his legacy, Nanso declared 02 February ‘Dr Abraham Iyambo Day’ and held a discussion titled ‘Abraham Iyambo - the pursuit of free, accessible and quality education in Namibia’ at the COVID-19 Communication Centre, during which Iyambo was described by panellists as a hands-on inclusive leader.

Panellist Sharonice Busch, Executive Chairperson of the National Youth Council and former Nanso secretary general, said the decision made by Nanso to declare 02 February ‘Dr Abraham Iyambo Day’ was not a difficult one to make because of Iyambo’s resolve to meaningfully transform and impact the lives of those he led and those he served.

“During the time when we were leading in Nanso, Dr Iyambo was very recent in the ministry as education minister and in the short time he served in the ministry you could see and feel his commitment to the Namibian nation,” she said.

Busch said Iyambo was passionate about his cause, adding that during his time in the ministry, his work showed that leadership is not a top-down approach.

“His approach was decentralised and he placed great emphasis on accountability, which is how he gained the trust of those he led,” she shared.

Speaking at the same event, Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture Deputy Executive Director for Formal Education, Edda Bohn said she was privileged to have worked alongside Iyambo, stating he taught her to not shy away from any action to get the job done, even if it meant to go through the impossible.

“What I equally embrace and what I have taken on was the approach of consultation; Dr Iyambo would consult widely, have the fact finding and have trust in the youth, in the children, the learners who we serve,” said Bohn.

Nanso secretary of finance and economic affairs, Luciano Kambala said though he was just a learner and a regional youth representative at the time, Dr Iyambo was the leader of choice.

“One of the policy interventions he introduced that still has great impact on the education sector today is the implementation of free basic education which enabled learners who would not have been able to afford education, to get an education,” Kambala said.

Source: Nampa