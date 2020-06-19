NANTU demands immediate suspension of face-to-face lessons

Namibia National Teachers Union (NANTU) has demanded for immediate suspension if face-to-face schooling of grades after a learner at Mariental High School tested positive for the COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In statement released on Thursday, NANTU Secretary General Loide Shannika said given the update on COVID-19 cases in the country so far, and with the confirmation by the Minister of Health and Social Services about local transmission cases that were detected in the country, NANTU is demanding for immediate suspension for face to face schooling of all grades.

She said despite the appreciation for temporary measures put in place specifically for Mariental High school, the union strongly feels that the situation is no longer safe and pose danger to the school community.

“The case number 37 of the 20 year old male student who travelled from Walvisbay to Mariental, is very serious and disturbing, given his historic travelling background and that he might have had contacts with many of his community members and with his friends might be also leaners from other schools as well. This makes it very difficult to continue with the face to face schooling at this moment,” Shaanika said.

Equally, Shaanika said this might not be the only case of a learner or student who might have travelled from Erongo region, a high risk zone, which is currently under Stage 1 lockdown as a measure to contain the virus and avoid further spreading.

“Given the above mentioned background, we are calling upon the Ministry of Education Arts and Culture to suspend the face to face contact classes for all grades, (grade O to 12) for a period of 14 days with immediate effect, while monitoring the situation and carrying out a comprehensive assessment to inform us on the way forward,” she added.

Meanwhile, NANTU is requesting for a high-level meeting with the Ministry of Education Arts and Culture and Ministry of Health and Social Services on Friday to discuss this matter holistically.

Source: Namibia Press Agency