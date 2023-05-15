Nasarawa traditional ruler inaugurates 30 cabinet members

The Luvu Madaki community in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has inaugurated 30 cabinet members to oversee the progress and development of the community.

The village head of the community, Madaki Musa, during the coronation at his palace in Luvu, urged the new cabinet members to ensure peace in their various domains.

According to him, the cabinet members are expected to facilitate easy and speedy development of the community.

“The 30 cabinet members, who now hold different titles, will be assisting the king in making key decisions and executing them.

“Just like most communities in the country, the cabinet will help in ensuring peace, growth, security and coexistence of the people and others who settle here,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cabinet members were given titles like Santali, Galadima, Aminiya, Dan’Iya, Dan’Maliki, Sarkin Yaki, Dalatu, Gimbiya, Madaki, Kuyabmana, Abananya and Pakachi.

Others are Magaji, Sarkin Noma, Aboki Sarki, Danmasani, Shamaki, Awodo-maijinda, Jidoniya, Magajiya Luvu, Ajiya, Tafida, Jakadiya, Makama, DanGaladima, Giko, Wakili, Machi, Secretary and Dogari.

Mr Afami Habila, the Padaki of Luvu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) expressed gratitude to the community for the honour.

He promised to ensure that the community got the best of their services within and after the period they would serve.

Habila said that the community would achieve its dreams as they new leaders would project it positively “far above its current status in the state”.

Also speaking, the Jidoniya of Luvu Madaki, Mrs Grace Na’Allah, pledged her unreserved commitment to the growth and progress of the community.

Mr Tanko Todayi, the Aboki Sarki of Luvu community, whose task involves serving as ‘The King’s friend’, said his duty was to serve the community.

“My commitment to the community will be unquestionable,” he said.

He said that aside helping to grow and develop the community, another special duty was to ensure the safety of the king.

NAN reports that other traditional leaders from other neighbouring communities, who graced the occasion, pledged their support to the community.

Among them are Silas Musa of Aso Pada, Micah Rabo of Jankawa, Gaiya Shifilo of Apiawoyi, among others.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria