Nasria donates sanitary goods to Health Ministry

The National Special Risk Insurance Association (Nasria) donated sanitary goods to the Ministry of Health and Social Services on Thursday.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the managing director (MD) of Nasria Ndjoura Tjozongoro said because of the tremendous work done by the Ministry and other stakeholders to contain confirmed cases of Covid-19 cases to 16 they decided to also make a donation.

Nasria donated sanitary goods to the value of N.dollars 200 000 which includes 10 000 gloves, 100 hand sanitizers and 12 000 information brochures and 15 000 posters along with intubation kits.

‘Central to this the ministry is at the fire front of the battles lines that have been drawn by this virus and it is our responsibility as corporate persons To ensure that this institution is well equipped to face the virus head on,’ he said.

The MD of Nasria pledged to stand together with government in order to overcome Covid-19 pandemic and reverse the detrimental effect it has on society.

Tjozongoro further called on the Namibians people to wash hands regularly adding that doing so is highly effective at killing germs and pathogens.

He further implored Namibians people to use proper sneezing and coughing etiquette and avoid touching their face.

Source: Namibia Press Agency