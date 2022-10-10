Nasria open to discussions on new Agriculture Insurance Scheme: Tjozongoro

Namibia Special Risks Insurance Association (Nasria) Managing Director Ndjoura Tjozongoro has said they are open to suggestions on how to better communicate with farmers on the new Agriculture Insurance Scheme.

This is after local farmers cautiously welcomed news of the scheme and said they would require clarity on what the product entails and how much it will cost.

Nasria recently announced that the scheme will start with a pilot project in November in the Hardap, Omaheke, Otjozondjupa, Ohangwena and Oshana regions.

It will provide crop and livestock farmers with long-term protection against natural disasters, amongst others providing crop and livestock farmers restock animals lost due to severe droughts or epidemics, protecting farmers against animal death or disability; and facilitating credit support in the farming sector from financial lending institutions as it can be used for collateral security.

A number of farmers told Nampa while it appears to be a good idea, they will need more information on the product.

Approached for comment, Tjozongoro said they had an information session at the Windhoek Show, but also decided to approach different mediums such as radio stations in different vernaculars to communicate any information needed by the farmers.

“What we have done so far in terms of communicating the necessary information does not end with radio station talks. We welcome approaches from farmers or any sector-related union. We welcome suggestions on how to better communicate what we have to offer and provide more clarity as needed,” he said.

One of the farmers, Teofe Karipi, told Nampa that such insurance coverage is required as farmers spend a lot of money on a variety of things as a result of the risk involved in farming.

“But I require clarification on many aspects of this concept such as cost because as a farmer, I already have high operating expenses. I’d have to factor the cost into my operations to see if it’s even a viable option,” he said.

Wiekus Steenkamp, a farmer for over 20 years, said he read about the scheme in a local newspaper and it piqued his interest because he was curious to see whether it is something he could consider for his farm.

“It’s a great idea, but what can they offer us and how much will it cost? As farmers, we face many challenges that can be costly, so if it can help us plan for some type of loss, I am willing to listen and possibly even use it,” he said.

Billy Mensah, former mayor of Mariental and full-time farmer, stated that farms constantly evolve and provision has to be made to accommodate those changes.

He went on to say that with these provisions comes risk, and that risk involves money.

“This is a good idea and I am always open to new developments in the farming world. But Nasria needs to create a platform where we as farmers can come together, they can explain the offer to us, and we can ask questions to hopefully encourage us to support this idea because, at the end of the day, it could make a world of difference for every farmer in Namibia,” he said.

