National Assembly creates Monitoring, Friendship and Solidarity Groups

Luanda – The Interparliamentary Group of the National Assembly (AN) assessed Wednesday, during an Ordinary Plenary meeting, the composition of the National Monitoring Groups and the Friendship and Solidarity Groups.

The Draft Resolution of the nominal composition and the designation of the respective directorates will be discussed and approved at the 2nd Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly, which will take place this Thursday (24).

The National Assembly Interparliamentary Group (GIAN) pursues the promotion of international relations and interparliamentary cooperation between the National Assembly and other parliaments or interparliamentary organisations

The members of the 11 monitoring groups and 29 of friendship and solidarity, created by GIAN, were nominated by the ruling MPLA, UNITA, PRS/FNLA parliamentary groups and by the political representation of the Humanist Party of Angola (PHA).

The National Monitoring Groups of the Interparliamentary Union (IPU) and the Monitoring Groups of the Parliaments of European and ACP/EU Countries were created.

The latter is part of the National Group of the ACP/EU Joint Assembly of Friendship and Solidarity, including all European countries with the exception of Portugal.

GIAN also created the National Monitoring Group for Portuguese-Speaking Countries, which includes the National Group of the Parliamentary Assembly of the CPLP, the National Groups of Friendship and Solidarity with Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe and East Timor.

The National Group for Monitoring African Parliamentary Organisations is part of the National Group of the Pan-African Parliament and the National Group of the African Parliamentary Union.

On the other hand, the National Group for Monitoring Regional Parliamentary Organisations includes the National Group of the Parliamentary Forum/SADC, the National Group of the Parliamentary Forum/ECCAS and the National Group of the Parliamentary Forum/ICGLR

The Plenary also appreciated the creation of the National Monitoring Group for African Parliaments.

This group integrates the Friendship and Solidarity Groups with South Africa, with Algeria, DRC and Congo, with Namibia and Botswana, with Nigeria, Morocco and Zambia.

The National Monitoring Group for International Organisations was also created.

This group is part of the subgroups to accompany the Parliamentary Forums organised by the United Nations Agencies (WTO, UNFPA, WHO, ILO), by the International Financial Organisations (IMF, WB, G20 and others), Specialised Multilateral Forums (ODM, Rio+, Beijing+) and by international organisations such as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and RSA) and MERCOSUR.

Likewise, the National Monitoring Group for Parliaments in South America is part of the Friendship and Solidarity Groups with Argentina, Chile, Ecuador and Uruguay.

The National Follow-up Group to the Parliaments of Asia and Oceania integrates the Groups of Friendship and Solidarity with China, North Korea, South Korea, the Philippines, India, Indonesia and Japan, Singapore and Vietnam.

Lastly, GIAN created the National Monitoring Group for Middle East Parliaments, which includes the Friendship and Solidarity Groups with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

Source: Angola Press News Agency