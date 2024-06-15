National cohesion critical for fostering stability, progress -UNDP



The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says good leadership and national cohesion are critical for fostering stability, progress, and prosperity within our great nation.

The UNDP Team Lead, Governance, Peace and Security, Mr Mathew Alao, stated this at the graduation ceremony of the Leadership and National Cohesion Course 1 (LNC), at Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peace Keeping Centre (MLAILPKC) Jaji, Kaduna State, on Friday.

Alao said the graduation was a significant step towards the advancement of peace, security, and unity within our beloved nation, Nigeria and ECOWAS sub-region.

‘Leadership start with us as parent that brings little children to this world. Leadership starts from grassroots.

‘Unfortunately, we have lost it. Nigeria today is very individualistic. It’s all about I and my family. And this is leading us to no where. This is why this course is very critical at this moment.

‘If nothing is done to address the leadership deficit from the family unit, from the community uni

t and community level, we are not going anywhere. Money can not save our society,’ he said.

He commended the participants of the training for dedication to the programme.

‘Over the past two weeks, you have dedicated yourselves to an intensive programme that not only on leadership skills but also fosters an understanding of the essential tenets of national cohesion.

‘Your presence here signifies a commitment to making Nigeria a better, more unified country, ‘he said.

‘Today, we recognize your accomplishments and the bright future that lies ahead.

‘I would like to express our deepest gratitude to the Commandant and his team of instructors and resource persons at the Centre for your unwavering commitment to equipping our future leaders.

‘Also acknowledge the generous financial support and strong partnership of the Government of Japan,’ he said

He said the funding and partnership had made the course possible, and dedication to promoting peace and stability in the continent, ECOWAS and Nigeria is deeply ap

preciated.

‘Together, we are working towards a brighter and more unified future for our planet,’ Alao said.

The Chief of Training, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Sani Mohammed, noted that the collaborative effort between MLAILPKC and the Japanese Government through the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) which gave raise to the course.

The Chief of Training was represented by Maj-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Infantry.

He said a country without national integration was often implied as the country deprived of social cohesion, sense of nationalism and with a failed socio-politico-economy.

‘In bringing up these values, there lies a strong leadership role,’ he said.

He said the overall objective of the LNC was to develop human capacity to equip the participants to be able to handle challenges that arises with leadership.

‘It was aimed at identifying, analyzing and evaluating the drivers of disunity, disintegration and insurrection in the polity in order to provide a pathway for

national integration and cohesion,’ Mohammed said .

Also in his remarks the Commandant, MLAILPKC Maj-Gen. Ademola Adedoja, said the LNC was designed to provide the participants with the skills and knowledge required to operate effectively in a complex dynamic multi-disciplinary, multi- cultural and religious environment.

He said it was also aimed at equipping participants to become role models in their various establishments and in addition, good ambassadors of this Centre.

‘As you graduate today, as the pioneers of the LNC, please know you are vanguards of improved Leadership and National Cohesion.

‘You must always remember that so much has been given to you and as such, so much is expected from you as trained Leadership and National Cohesion Officers, ‘Adedoja said.

Adedoja appreciate the Government of Japan, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for their enormous support towards achieving success of this course.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria