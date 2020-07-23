National Council Audit Committee supports border officials

Chairperson of the National Council Parliamentary Standing Committee on Audit, Lebbius Tobias said lack of housing, office space and transport are the common challenges facing border officials across the country.

Tobias said this in an interview with Nampa during his committee’s visit to the Namibia-Angola Oshikango border post in the Ohangwena Region on Wednesday.

He noted that other challenges faced by the border officials include the supply of water, security lights, uniforms, officials’ promotions, border fencing and de-bushing.

“Border officials are doing a great job. We thank them for working so hard to fulfil their duties and I want to stress that they need attention so that their challenges are solved,” stated Tobias, who is also the ruling Swapo Party’s chief-whip in the National Council.

The government, he said, has provided necessary infrastructure at the border posts and line ministries should ensure that the needs of their respective officials are attended to.

Oshikango border officials, which including customs, immigration, veterinary and Namibian Police Force personnel, informed the committee that the lack of facilities such as a clear border line, official vehicles for border patrol and adequate administrative facilities is hindering their performance.

They singled out the absence of a truck port at Oshikango as a serious challenge to properly control truck drivers en route to and from neighbouring Angola for delivery of essential cargo during the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“After this visit, I will take another approach towards these challenges by writing letters to the regional governors and chairpersons of regional councils on what we found on the ground and humbly request them to help us in dealing with the challenges they can address regionally,” Tobias said.

He will also engage line ministries so that solutions to the border challenges are urgently addressed at that level of responsibility.

The committee visits commenced on 06 July in the Otjozondjupa Region and it has since visited Kavango East and West, Zambezi and Ohangwena and will proceed to other regions such as Omusati, Kunene and Omaheke.

Source: Namibia Press Agency