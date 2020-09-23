National Disability Day commemorated in capital

The National Disability Day, which is perennially commemorated between June and July, was this year delayed due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and was thus commemorated in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, who delivered the keynote address at the event, said the day was observed under the theme; “Ensuring Inclusivity in the fight against COVID-19.”

She urged the National Disability Council to think outside the box to become innovative to ensure that it continues to deliver services to the Namibian nation in the best possible way and that inclusivity is a cornerstone word in the human and developmental rights agenda for persons with disabilities, which advocates for inclusion in all aspects of life, including education, culture, health, politics, sport, the labour market.

“To be included means you can participate and enjoy everything that your fellow men and women without disability do. Today I want to thank people and organisations from all walks of life, such as the media, artists and sign language interpreters, who made special efforts during this time to ensure the COVID-19 message has reached persons with disabilities in particular,” said Manombe-Ncube.

She added that the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, including persons with disabilities, who are regarded as being among the most vulnerable in contracting the virus.

She therefore urged every Namibian, especially persons with disabilities, to follow the prevailing guidelines on combating the spread of the decease, and try their utmost to avoid situations leading to being infected with the virus.

“COVID-19 kills as we have witnessed in our country with more than hundred COVID-19 related deaths already officially announced. Please take care of yourselves. Wash your hands as much as possible with running water, sanitize as much as possible, avoid gatherings as much as possible, stay home and avoid unnecessary travels for your own sake and that of the entire nation,” said Manombe-Ncube.

Source: Namibia Press Agency