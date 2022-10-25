National Karting Championship seventh round a success

The seventh round seven of the national go-karting champions held at the Tony Rust race track in the capital on Saturday was hailed a success, as drivers gained more championship points in their respective categories.

The national go-karting championships is comprised of eight different national classes, where drivers compete in over eight rounds at circuits in Windhoek and Swakopmund.

This year, racers also collected points at the African Open held at the iDube Raceway in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa, in July.

On Saturday in the capital, Nande Kaiyamo extended his lead on the overall standing of the Bambino category with a win. Mandume Kaiyamo and Milan Fischer finished in second and third place respectively.

Kaiyamo has 468 points, while Mila Botha is second with 455 points and Mandume Kaiyamo is third in the overall standings with 448 points.

Fischer is ninth in the standing with 173 points.

The Maxterino category was won by Nicky Behnke, who leads the overall standings with 459 points. Joubert Esbach came second, while Joane Kotze was third.

In the overall standing, Esbach is third with 182 points and Kotze is fifth with 105 points.

The Micro Max category was won by Cecil Koorts, while Paul Oosthuizen and Malan Coetzee came second and third respectively.

Oosthuizen leads the seasonal standing with 463 points, Koorts is second with 457 points and Sebastian van Niekerk is in the third position with 441 points.

Coetzee is fourth in the standing with 428 points.

The Minimax category was won by Heinrich Roos, while Goldbeck Mick and Mario Neves came in second and third place.

Roos leads the overall standing with 490 points, Jan-Hendrik Coetzee second with 457 points and Mick third with 241 points, while Neves is in fourth with 195 points.

The Junior Max category is contested by only two drivers and Reyneke Koos extended his lead at the top with a win against his competitor Kotze Darius. Koos leads the standing with 490 points, compared to Darius’s 454.

The Senior Max category was won by Allen Smith, while Zane Venter and Chazio Mara came in second and third place respectively. Smith leads the overall standing with 471 points. Chucky van Dyk is second on 448 points and Venter third on 428.

Justus Beulker won the DD2 category. Ivan Vorster came second, while Richie Slamet was third. Beulker tops the category with 467 points, Slamet second with 463 and Vorster third with 456 points.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency