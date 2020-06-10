National Labour Migration Policy and Implementation Plan launched

Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation (MLIEC) Utoni Nujoma, on Wednesday launched the National Labour Migration Policy and Implementation Plan to regulate the selection and recruitment of migrant workers in accordance with universal practices.

The launch took place at the ministry’s head offices in Windhoek, where the minister said, the policy is also aimed to employ immigrant labour for the purpose of transferring critical skills to local people in the absence of available human resources.

Nujoma said foreign workers render their services in Namibia to help fill critical skills and gaps that might be lacking in the country’s labour markets. While at the same time large numbers of Namibians are working in other countries and acquire new skills that can also be transferred to other Namibians when they return, but such ideas have not been yet exploited to a large extend.

“In this regard, the country is committed to facilitate orderly, safe, regular and responsible labour migration through the implementation of an integrated national labour migration policy for development. The contribution that these workers make towards development can now be explored with the comprehensive National Labour Migration Policy that we are launching today,” said Nujoma.

He added that Namibia is among the first countries in Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) region to heel the request to develop a National Labour Migration Policy as dictated by SADC. Thus the policy will help countries manage labour migration flows.

Deputy minister of LIREC Hafeni Ndemula, who also spoke at the same occasion said, migration is often seen as synonymous with displacement, brain drain and loss of culture, but these fears are not inherent in the concept of migration, but rather are the consequences of what happens if governments around the world don’t manage migration well.

Therefore, those who drafted the policy with inclusiveness have done well by ensuring adequate protection of migrant workers to enable Namibia to benefit from their development and skills. However, the undertakings needs to be thoroughly monitored, tracked and evaluated, to make sure that everything is done accordingly and establish a full capacitated workforce locally.

Source: Namibia Press Agency