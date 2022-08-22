National senior netball team coach Mary Waya said her team will be ready to give a better performance in their next match of the World Netball African Regional qualifiers.

Namibia is in pool A, alongside host nation South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

In their opening match of the qualifiers for the Cape Town 2023 Netball World Cup, at the University of Pretoria (Tuks) Rembrandt Hall on Sunday, Namibia beat Tanzania 54-40 but team coach Waya said the performance in their opening match is not what she expected.

“I am happy that we won our opening match at the competition but this is not the way I wanted to start the competition because we made several unforced errors, which we have taken note of,” she said.

The coach added that all the mistakes made in the game against Tanzania must be improved on when the team steps onto the court on Monday evening.

