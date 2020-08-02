National Youth Service is this year anticipating a bumper harvest in white maize and hay at its Rietfontein centre in the Otjozondjupa Region

The National Youth Service (NYS) is this year anticipating a bumper harvest in white maize and hay at its Rietfontein centre in the Otjozondjupa Region, due to the good rainfall received.

Its board chairperson Dr Emma Leonard yesterday told Nampa in an interview at Rietfontein that harvesting of white and yellow maize is at a peak with the harvested cobs already removed from the fields.

The NYS is looking at a good harvest in both white and yellow maize and also hay. The harvest might be completed in August this year, she said.

Leonard and other board members – Beatha Hauwanga, Richwell Lukonga and Ndilimukwa Haikali as well as NYS commissioner, Dr Felix Musukubili on Friday all joined a team of trainees to harvest the white maize at the centre situated between Kombat and Grootfontein.

The NYS Omauni centre near Okongo in the Ohangwena Region already harvested a total of 17 tonnes of mahangu.

Source: Namibia Press Agency