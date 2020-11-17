Nationwide Nabta demonstration cancelled

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) and Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (Nabta) have called off the nationwide demonstration scheduled for Wednesday due to incitement of violence linked to the demonstration.

In a statement issued on Monday, NamPol Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga said subsequent to incitement of violence in a voice recording that has been in circulation since last week on social media, NamPol and Nabta both resolved to cancel the demonstration.

“As police force, we will not tolerate any unlawful acts, instigation of violence and/or any violent acts. Therefore, we had to call off the demonstration. The public must, therefore, take note that anyone who may be found coordinating a demonstration in the name of Nabta will make him or herself guilty and will be sternly dealt with in accordance with the law,” said Ndeitunga.

He further urged all Namibians to desist from conducting unlawful acts, saying that as peace loving Namibians, citizens should always follow the lawful procedures in expressing their grievances.

According to the statement, the initiator of the voice recording was mobilising the masses to join a peaceful demonstration but contradicted the Public Gatherings Proclamation Act 23 of 1989 as he was inciting lawlessness and violence during the supposed demonstration.

The demonstration was meant to raise awareness on issues that are of concern to bus and taxi operators, including the ongoing increase of unlawful ‘pirate taxis’ and payments of log books required by the Road Administration Fund.

Source: Namibia Press Agency