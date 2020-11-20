NaTIS halts printing of driver’s licence cards

The Namibia Traffic Information System (NaTIS) has announced the suspension of the printing of driving licence cards due to the unavailability of printing material.

Responding to questions sent by Nampa on Friday, Roads Authority’s Corporate Communications manager, Hileni Fillemon said the printing of driver’s licence cards stopped in July this year when the printing material ran out.

Applicants who passed their driving tests and those who applied for licence renewals since June are said to have been affected and are therefore required to use the temporary driving licence issued to them until the backlog is addressed.

Fillemon explained that the driver’s licence printing materials could not be shipped to Namibia due to COVID-19 restrictions.

She however said the new cards can be expected from late December 2020 onwards.

“An announcement will be made in this regard. We would, however, like to apologise to the public for any inconvenience this may cause. In the same vein, we would like to remind the public that the temporary driving licence is a valid document, which can be used for 18 months,” Fillemon said.

NaTIS experienced a similar issue in 2017, when driving licence cards printing material ran out before the supplier could deliver the material to Namibia from the United Kingdom.

Source: Namibia Press Agency