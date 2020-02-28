NaTIS opens centre in Divundu

The Minister of Works and Transport John Mutorwa said the new Namibian Traffic Information System (NaTIS) office which opened in Divundu will bring much-needed services closer to the people.

Speaking during the official inauguration of the office on Friday Mutorwa said the NaTIS office brought relief to inhabitants of the village council and surrounding areas, who, over the years, travelled more than 200km to Rundu for vehicle registration, and learner and driver's licence testing.

NaTIS also opened in Nkurenkuru in 2016 Mutorwa said and that before these two establishment the Rundu NaTIS one-stop centre catered for both the Kavango East and West regions.

The Divundu office will cater for the registration and licensing of vehicles, the annual renewal of vehicle licenses as well as the testing and issuing of learners licenses, he said.

The centre was setup at a cost of N.dollars 360 000 and the number plates will be N- DV.

The minister said one of the biggest concern his ministry has is that there are many fraudsters thus there are a lot of false licenses around.

He warned those collaborating with these fraudsters whether staff members or members of the public to stop as it is a crime.

Mutorwa said he was also being made aware about corrupt activities at various NaTIS centres via the Namibian's Sms pages.

If we allow corruption and bribery to take centre stage, we are going to devil the future of this country, he said.

He called on the Namibian people to build the country instead of destroying it adding that lately newspapers mostly only carry information on corruption which also indicates that the people are fed up.

Source: Namibia Press Agency