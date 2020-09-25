Navachab mine commissions COVID-19 quarantine facility

QKR Navachab Gold Mine this week inaugurated its recently completed N.dollars 1.5 million quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients.

The four-bed facility which is located on a 28-hectare area on the mine’s golf course, was officially inaugurated by Erongo Chief Regional Officer Ludmilla Doeses on Wednesday on behalf of Erongo Governor Neville Andre.

A media statement issued by the mine stated that the facility is fully-compliant with Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) requirements, has been inspected and given the ministry’s seal of approval, and registered as a quarantine facility.

According to the statement, the four rooms each has its own bathroom as well as air-conditioning, microwave oven and other amenities like WiFi and a television set.

In his speech read on his behalf, Andre said Namibia came together in union to fight the COVID-19 pandemic when it reached the country unexpectedly, adding that the government took swift action and measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic as well as serve to slow down the spread and ultimately flatten the curve of infection.

“Although there were some disagreements on the lockdown, generally we came to understand and even appreciate the need for it in saving lives and protecting livelihoods,” he said.

The governor lauded the mine for the gesture, saying it is imperative that the safety of workers and the communities in which companies operate are paramount in the minds of business owners.

Speaking at the same occasion, Navachab Mine Managing Director George Botshiwe said the quarantine facility aims to reduce the burden on Government and in particular MoHSS, adding that this will aid with the identification of positive cases and thus reduce the spread of COVID-19.

He further said the health and safety of the mine’s employees are the mine’s top priority, noting that it has taken a number of proactive step to protect employees, the local community and the business including having increased screening, surveillance and testing of employees, stopping non-essential travel and increasing hygiene awareness across the mine.

Source: Namibia Press Agency