The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has offered its employees in the bargaining unit once-off payments of between N.dollars 10 000 and N.dollars 20 000 as part of ongoing wage negotiations with the Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu).

In a statement issued on Thursday, NBC Director-General Stanley Similo said the company’s management has informed Napwu of its intention to effect payment of the amounts, which will amount to N.dollars 7 605 000 in total.

Similo dismissed the notion that NBC employees have not received wage increases for the past two years, stating that about 70 per cent of the employees in the bargaining unit have been receiving notch increases of between 3.5 per cent and 4 per cent as well as guaranteed 13th cheques for the past five years.

“The outstanding 30 per cent are employees who have reached the maximum notch levels of the salary scales and would obviously not qualify for the notch increases, but have received their 13th cheque or bonuses annually for the past five consecutive years,” he said, adding that employees on the conventional or normal salary structure received payments for the past five years to the tune of N.dollars 47.6 million.

Similo said performance incentives of those on Total Cost to Company (TCTC) packages were deferred for the past five years due to NBC’s own generated revenue being used to fund other operations, including the 13th cheque and notch increases for employees on the conventional or normal basic salary structure.

He further condemned continued demands for salary increments, citing difficult economic times.

“The impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and by extension the Namibian economy is having an adverse effect on various levels of our society. The NBC is also not immune to this situation. This cannot be ignored when engaging in wage negotiations,” he said.

NBC employees have been demanding increases since December 2020.

Napwu has declined the offer of a once-off payment. Attempts to contact Napwu secretary general Petrus Nevonga for comment, proved futile.

