The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has rubbished ‘disinformation’ on NBC and Namibia Public Workers Union (NAPWU) wage negotiations, stating that it is intended to tarnish the company’s reputation.

In a statement issued late on Thursday, the NBC said it has noted deceitful elements within the ranks of the company as well as outside the corporation operating under the guise of the workers’ union, spreading untruths and falsehoods about workers compensation and in particular the NBC or NAPWU wage negotiations.

The statement further stated that the false campaign of disinformation started in the last quarter of 2020, with the advent of wage negotiations between NAPWU and NBC management. The campaign was allegedly intensified with a series of articles sponsored by certain sectors of the media practicing yellow journalism.

“The latest strategy is a claim that the NBC Board of Directors are stalling the implementation of wage increases whilst NBC already communicated to all its employees that from a governance perspective, board discussions need to take place regarding the outcome of the negotiation process,” the statement reads.

The company also added that putting undue pressure on management to implement unapproved results randomly is beyond comprehension as people only returned from the festive season with most corporate activities expected to only start middle to end of January each year.

“As a responsible corporate entity, the NBC prides itself in respecting the rule of law and all legal remedies articulated in the Labour Act. The NBC will always put the interests of all its employees first, but cannot succumb to ill-intended bullying or intimidation, threats and misinformation campaigns designed to blackmail and tarnish the reputation of NBC and especially management and the Board of Directors,” the statement reads.

Contacted for comment, NAPWU General Secretary, Petrus Nevonga told Nampa that he needed to acquaint himself with the statement issued by NBC on Thursday, adding that the union’s dealings with NBC are dealt with in terms of recognition agreement.

“My comment is that until then, we treat it as an internal matter,” Nevonga said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency