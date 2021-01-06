Four charitable organisations from the Khomas, Erongo, and Oshana regions have received donations totalling N.dollars 105 000 from Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) as part of its centenary giving campaign.

NBL in a media release said it launched its centenary giving campaign, aimed at sharing N.dollars 1 million with charitable organisations across Namibia’s 14 regions, on 22 December.

The statement noted that employees of NBL are responsible for the nomination of organisations to benefit from the initiative. They also personally hand over the donation to their respective organisations when selected.

So far, four organisations have received donations.

The Dr Frans Aupa Indongo Special Care Centre in Oshakati received N.dollars 40 000 to be used to purchase food and stationery for its learners, as well as desks and building materials to upgrade its facilities.

Hands of Hope Namibia, based in the Erongo Region, received N.dollars 20 000 which will go towards their expenses including purchasing medication, food and personal hygiene, and baby products for vulnerable individuals and groups in their communities.

The Ruach Elohim Foundation, also in Erongo, received N.dollars 25 000 to assist in tackling baby dumping. The foundation provides safe spaces and care to vulnerable and/or neglected babies.

In the Khomas Region, the Block Movement received N.dollars 20 000 which will be used to purchase ingredients for the 150 meals they prepare twice a week.

According to the statement, the company through the initiative wants to give back to local communities as their way of expressing gratitude for the continued support they have received over the years.

“With the theme of the company’s 100-year milestone, Our Centenary, Your Celebration, the giving campaign was rolled out as an extension of the O&L Group’s existing #iCare employee volunteerism initiative,” it said.

NBL is a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group.

Source: Namibia Press Agency