NCAA gets new board

Works and Transport Minister John Mutorwa on Wednesday announced the appointment of six new board members for the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The new board members are Bethuel Mujetenge as the chairperson, Kadiva Hamutumwa as the vice chairperson and Melkizeldek Uupindi, Josephine Amukwa, Fernando Somaeb and Martha Hitenanye as ordinary members.

Their terms is effective from 04 November 2020 until 04 November 2024.

Mutorwa said their appointment was supported and endorsed by Cabinet, which gave the ministry the go-ahead to recruit new members as per the Civil Aviation Act No 2016, a process which he said was open, transparent and professional as the vacancies were advertised and the candidates interviewed.

“Both the applicable and relevant provisions of the Civil Aviation Act of 2016 and the Public Enterprises Governance Act of 2019 were scrupulously followed and applied to the letter. Senior officials from the ministries of public enterprises and works and transport and also from some private sector organisations professionally handled the technical aspects of the recruitment process such as shortlisting and interviews,” said Mutorwa.

He advised the board members to familiarise themselves with the Civil Aviation Act of 2016 which will help them run the institution properly, the Public Enterprises Governance Act of 2019, the Finance Act, Public Procurement Act, the Anti-Corruption Act, the Vision 2030 and the fifth National Development Plan.

Mutorwa further said NCAA has various issues that have been reported in the local media, which has the potential to tarnish the company’s name. The new board is expected to address these issues as a matter of urgency and to appoint a substantive executive director or chief executive officer.

In his acceptance speech, board chairperson Mujetenge said the new board will ensure that Namibia and its airline, the airports company and the civil aviation industry at large are not on the list of countries with serious safety concerns which might lead to visiting airlines to cease their operations in the country.

