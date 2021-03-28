NCFA demonstrates against USA economic blockade on Cuba

The Namibia Cuba Friendship Association (NCFA) on Saturday staged a peaceful demonstration in Windhoek against economic blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States of America (USA) in February 1962.

NCFA is made of Namibian nationals who lived or studied in Cuba and Cuba Nationals living in Namibia, and the group is urging the USA government to lift the blockage because it’s making it hard for Cubans to survive, especially during this time of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) that has affected almost every country in the world.

The economic blockage was imposed on Cuba by then American president, John F. Kennedy, who proclaimed an embargo on trade between the USA and Cuba, in response to the Cuban government for refusing to move toward democratisation and respect for human rights. The USA also threatened to stop financial aid to other countries if they trade non-food items with Cuba.

Cuban ambassador to Namibia, Sidenio Acosta Aday, who also formed part of the demonstrators, said many people are suffering in Cuba because the country cannot access help from international partners due to the blockage, and it is also preventing Cuba from sending COVID-19 vaccines developed in that country.

“Luckily, our former leader Fidel Castro developed a scientific field and today Cuba has developed five different vaccines against COVID-19 and one of them is sovereign. We call it sovereign because we don’t have to ask anybody to give us the vaccine. It’s a vaccine for our people, 100 per cent made in Cuba. So the United states of America should stop this blockage now. People all over the world are calling for the same thing to stop. It is killing our economy,” said Aday.

However the group had no petition to handover to someone for their demands to be heard, but rather said that they just want more Namibians to join them in support of the Cuban plight.

NCFA Secretary General, Cecilia Muzile, said they are just creating awareness to the Namibian people.

“We just want to show our support and stand in solidarity with the people of Cuba. We have to fight for the end of the US blockage as it does not only affect Cuba as a country but the world at large. Cuba is a country that has respect for international solidarity, as they have been rendering humanitarian assistance all over the world, which includes Namibia,” said Muzile.

Source: Namibia Press Agency