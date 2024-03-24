NCM on decent work in fisheries sector launched

WINDHOEK: The Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation (MLREC), recently launched the National Coordination Mechanism (NCM) on Decent Work in the Namibian Fisheries Sector in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO). The event was held in Walvis Bay and was accompanied by a business forum on advancing decent work in the Namibian Fisheries Supply Chain. In a media statement issued by the MLREC on Friday, the NCM was established to ensure compliance with international labour standards, particularly within the fishing sector which is recognized as a cornerstone of the nation's economy, employing thousands and significantly contributing to international trade. However, it faces challenges related to decent work, safety, skills development, and issues of illegal fishing. Furthermore the statement said key achievements and initiatives were highlighted during the launch, including the ratification of international labour instruments, aimed at promoting decent work in the fisheries sector, while efforts under the Sustainable Supply Chains to Build Better, supported by the European Union (EU) and ILO, were commended for addressing challenges and opportunities in the fisheries supply chain. The statement further read that members of the NCM were appointed through tripartite nominations and will serve for a period of five years, with a mandate to support and coordinate the full implementation and enforcement of Convention No. 188. This mechanism will consult and make recommendations to relevant ministries, monitor progress, and provide advice to ensure compliance with international labour standards, it concluded. Source: The Namibia Press Agency