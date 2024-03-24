  • March 25, 2024
Hot News :

President Mbumba condemns terror attacks on Russia

NDF members arrested for alleged poaching at Mangetti

Earl of Cordigan thrives at Epukiro Horse racing Independence Bash

UNAM outclass defending Champions in Rugby Premier League

Ezorongondo farmers hold farmer’s information day

NCM on decent work in fisheries sector launched

NCM on decent work in fisheries sector launched

Share This Article:

WINDHOEK: The Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation (MLREC), recently launched the National Coordination Mechanism (NCM) on Decent Work in the Namibian Fisheries Sector in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO). The event was held in Walvis Bay and was accompanied by a business forum on advancing decent work in the Namibian Fisheries Supply Chain. In a media statement issued by the MLREC on Friday, the NCM was established to ensure compliance with international labour standards, particularly within the fishing sector which is recognized as a cornerstone of the nation's economy, employing thousands and significantly contributing to international trade. However, it faces challenges related to decent work, safety, skills development, and issues of illegal fishing. Furthermore the statement said key achievements and initiatives were highlighted during the launch, including the ratification of international labour instruments, aimed at promoting decent work in the fisheries sector, while efforts under the Sustainable Supply Chains to Build Better, supported by the European Union (EU) and ILO, were commended for addressing challenges and opportunities in the fisheries supply chain. The statement further read that members of the NCM were appointed through tripartite nominations and will serve for a period of five years, with a mandate to support and coordinate the full implementation and enforcement of Convention No. 188. This mechanism will consult and make recommendations to relevant ministries, monitor progress, and provide advice to ensure compliance with international labour standards, it concluded. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.