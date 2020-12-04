Ndawanifa re-elected as chairperson of Ohangwena Regionalm Council

Ohangwena regional councillor for the Omulonga Constituency, Erickson Ndawanifa was re-elected and sworn in as chairperson of the Ohangwena Regional Council at Eembaxu village on Wednesday.

As the chairperson of the council, Ndawanifa will also serve in the regional management committee (MC) along with Ferdinand Shifidi (Endola Constituency), Hilaria Ndjuluwa (Ondobe Constituency) and Ester Nghidimbwa (Oshikango Constituency).

Ndjuluwa has replaced Mandume Pohamba, as the new councillor for Ondobe Constituency.

Ohangwena regional councillor for the Oshikunde Constituency, Lonia Shinana-Kaishungu was also re-elected as the region’s representative in the National Council (NC) along with new entrants, Olivia Hanghuwo and Elkan Hainghumbi.

Matheus Shikongo (Ongenga), Festus Ikanda (Omundaungilo), Lebbius Efraim (Okongo), Johannes Hakanyome (Ohangwena) and Matheus Nanghama (Epembe) are ordinary members of the Ohangwena Regional Council.

Ohangwena has 12 constituencies, which are all governed by Swapo.

Source: Namibia Press Agency